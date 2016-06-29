BRIEF- Sekisui House Reit prices new units
* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or 9.66 billion yen in total through public offering, subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment date May 24
June 29 1347 Capital
* 1347 Capital Corp says it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, its special meeting in lieu of annual meeting of stockholders
* Co is extending deadline for its stockholders to exercise their conversion rights in connection with vote to approve business combination to July 12, 2016
BEIJING, May 17 China's banking regulator said on Wednesday it will strengthen cyber security protection at banks to prevent "disruptive systemic risk events" after the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries.