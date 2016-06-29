June 29 Spartan Energy Corp
* Spartan Energy Corp. announces two consolidating Southeast
Saskatchewan light oil acquisitions and bank line
redetermination
* Says two separate transactions for a total aggregate
purchase price of $71.7 million
* Acquisition will be funded through indebtedness drawn on
Spartan's existing credit facilities
* Syndicate of lenders underwriting company's credit
facilities have determined to renew Spartan's credit facilities
at $150 million
* Corning-Manor acquisition is accretive on key measures,
including 9% on forecasted 12 month cash flow, 25% on proved
producing reserves
* Next borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for
October 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)