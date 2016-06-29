BRIEF-Supersonic Imagine launches 10 million euro capital increase
* LAUNCHES A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR APPROXIMATELY 10 MILLION EUROS
June 29 U.S. FDA :
* Approves Raindrop Near Vision Inlay, an implantable device that changes the shape of the cornea to correct near vision Source text - 1.usa.gov/29fMxjg (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, Germany, May 17 German drugmaker Bayer won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's priority review status for an experimental drug for a difficult to treat type of blood cancer, bolstering its development pipeline.