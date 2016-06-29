June 29 Seagate Technology Plc
* Announced restructuring plan to reduce co's global
headcount by approximately 1,600 employees or 3% of its global
headcount
* Company expects restructuring plan to essentially be
completed by the end of the September 2016 quarter
* On June 27, seagate technology plc committed to
restructuring 'plan as part of co's previously announced efforts
to reduce its cost structure
* Savings generated from the restructuring activities will
represent approximately $100 million in savings on an annual run
rate basis
* Restructuring is expected to result in total pretax
charges of $62 million recorded primarily in fiscal fourth
quarter of 2016
* Charges to consist primarily of employee termination costs
generating cash outlays in september 2016 quarter
