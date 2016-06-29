June 29 Ensco Plc :
* Reached agreement customer of ENSCO 8503 to settle
customer's remaining obligations under drilling services
contract
* Received total consideration of $20 million , about $5
million of which was a deposit previously provided to co
pursuant to drilling services contract
* In addition, the customer agreed to make a $5 million
deposit that can be applied as a credit toward certain future
drilling services
* Retains exclusive right to perform offshore drilling
services for customer within predefined range of operating day
rates in gulf of Mexico
* Exclusive right to perform offshore drilling services for
customer through December 31, 2019
