June 29 Laurentian Bank Of Canada :
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada acquires the Canadian equipment
financing and corporate financing activities of CIT Group Inc
* Bank believes acquisition will be modestly accretive to
its adjusted earnings per share in 2017
* Acquisition will be financed through a $135 million
offering of subscription receipts and existing balance sheet
liquidity
* Bank believes deal accretive to adjusted earnings per
share by approximately 4% in 2018
* Reached agreement to acquire Canadian equipment financing,
corporate financing activities of CIT a portfolio of c$1
billion
