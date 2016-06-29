BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 Huntington Bancshares Inc :
* Huntington Bancshares receives no objection from the federal reserve for proposed capital actions, including an increase of the quarterly dividend to $0.08 per common share in the 2016 fourth quarter
* Says a 14% increase in quarterly dividend per common share to $0.08
* Huntington's capital plan also included issuance of capital in connection with pending acquisition of Firstmerit Corporation
* Continues previously announced suspension of company's share repurchase program
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.