June 29 U.S. Bancorp :
* U.S. Bancorp receives results of comprehensive capital
analysis and review; Federal Reserve did not object to company's
capital distribution plan
* At this quarterly dividend rate, annual dividend will be
equivalent to $1.12 per common share.
* Will recommend in July that its board of directors approve
an increase to quarterly dividend rate beginning with q3
dividend payable in October 2016
* Board approved a four-quarter authorization to repurchase
up to $2.6 billion of its outstanding stock, beginning on July 1
* Expects to recommend a Q3 dividend of $0.28 per common
share, a 9.8 percent increase over current dividend rate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)