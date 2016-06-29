June 29 State Street Corp :

* State Street Corporation announces an intention to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share and an authorization to purchase up to $1.4 billion of its common stock

* Says program will be effective July 1, 2016 and extend through June 30, 2017