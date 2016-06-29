BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 State Street Corp :
* State Street Corporation announces an intention to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share and an authorization to purchase up to $1.4 billion of its common stock
* Intends to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share, from $0.34 per share
* Says program will be effective July 1, 2016 and extend through June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.