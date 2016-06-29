June 29 Bank of America Corp

* Plans to increase quarterly dividend paid on shares of corporation's common stock to $0.075 per share

* Authorized repurchase of $5 billion of corporation's common stock from July 1, 2016

* Board has authorized repurchase of $5 billion of corporation's common stock from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017

* Common stock repurchase authorization replaces board's prior common stock repurchase authorization that expires on June 30, 2016