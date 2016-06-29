BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 Bank of America Corp
* Plans to increase quarterly dividend paid on shares of corporation's common stock to $0.075 per share
* Authorized repurchase of $5 billion of corporation's common stock from July 1, 2016
* Board has authorized repurchase of $5 billion of corporation's common stock from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017
* Common stock repurchase authorization replaces board's prior common stock repurchase authorization that expires on June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.