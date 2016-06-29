BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* Federal Reserve board does not object to firm's capital plan
* Capital plan includes gross common equity repurchases of up to $10.6 billion between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017
* Board of directors also intends to continue current common stock dividend of $0.48 per share for Q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.