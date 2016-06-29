June 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Federal Reserve board does not object to firm's capital plan

* Capital plan includes gross common equity repurchases of up to $10.6 billion between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017

* Board of directors also intends to continue current common stock dividend of $0.48 per share for Q3 of 2016.