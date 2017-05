June 29 (Reuters) -

* Moody's Changes Energy Transfer Partners' Outlook To Negative

* Moody's - Negative outlooks at ETP and ETE reflect the more challenging energy market which confronts their midstream energy operations

* Moody's - Negative outlooks reflect potential litigation fallout emanating from ETE's recently terminated bid to acquire the Williams Companies, Inc