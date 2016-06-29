BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 National General Holdings Corp
* Announces pricing of $175 million in depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock
* Says offering price per depositary share is $25, for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.