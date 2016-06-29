June 29 Weyerhaeuser Co :
* Weyerhaeuser announces conversion of mandatory convertible
preference shares
* Outstanding 6.375% mandatory convertible preference
shares, series a will convert into common shares effective July
1, 2016
* Weyerhaeuser co says convertion will be at a rate of
1.6929 Weyerhaeuser common shares per preference share
* Weyerhaeuser co says company anticipates issuing a total
of approximately 23 million Weyerhaeuser common shares in
conjunction with conversion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)