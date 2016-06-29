June 29 Bonnell Aluminium
* Bonnell Aluminum updated statement on accident at Newnan,
Georgia plant
* At approximately 9:15 a.m. On Wednesday, June 29, there
was an explosion in casting area at Bonnell Aluminum plant in
Newnan, Georgia
* Bonnell has made determination that casting area will
remain shut down until investigation is complete
* Bonnell Aluminum says a total of five people were injured
in accident
* Rest of facility, which was not impacted by accident, will
resume operations starting Thursday morning
* Tredegar Corp says explosion took place in a casting area
that is separated from rest of manufacturing plant
