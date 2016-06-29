June 29 Bonnell Aluminium

* Bonnell Aluminum updated statement on accident at Newnan, Georgia plant

* At approximately 9:15 a.m. On Wednesday, June 29, there was an explosion in casting area at Bonnell Aluminum plant in Newnan, Georgia

* Bonnell has made determination that casting area will remain shut down until investigation is complete

* Bonnell Aluminum says a total of five people were injured in accident

* Rest of facility, which was not impacted by accident, will resume operations starting Thursday morning

* Tredegar Corp says explosion took place in a casting area that is separated from rest of manufacturing plant