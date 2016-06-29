BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 Synchrony Financial :
* Says expects to provide details about its capital plan on or before its next quarterly earnings update in July 2016 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/295n4bx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.