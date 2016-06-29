June 29 Discover Financial Services
* Says plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.30 per
share and to repurchase up to $1.95 billion of common stock
* Discover receives non-objection from Federal Reserve with
respect to proposed capital actions through June 30, 2017
* Company's planned new repurchase program will replace
existing program
* Fed Reserve system notified discover that it has no
objections to capital actions through Jun 30, 2017 as set forth
in co's capital plan
