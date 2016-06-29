BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 PNC Financial Services Group Inc :
* PNC receives no objection to its capital plan
* Plan included a recommendation to increase quarterly cash dividend on common stock by $0.04 cents per share, or 7.8 percent, to $0.55 cents per share
* Capital plan also included share repurchase programs of up to $2.0 billion for four-quarter period beginning in Q3 of 2016
* Programs include repurchases of up to $200 million related to employee benefit plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.