June 29 Flagstar Bancorp Inc

* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says redemption of TARP preferred stock

* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says to redeem $267 million of its fixed rate cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series c

* Redemption price for TARP preferred will be stated liquidation preference amount of $1,000 per share, plus accrued and unpaid dividends

* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says total aggregate redemption price of shares of TARP preferred will be approximately $371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)