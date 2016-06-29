June 29 Flagstar Bancorp Inc
* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says redemption of TARP preferred
stock
* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says to redeem $267 million of its
fixed rate cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series c
* Redemption price for TARP preferred will be stated
liquidation preference amount of $1,000 per share, plus accrued
and unpaid dividends
* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says total aggregate redemption price
of shares of TARP preferred will be approximately $371 million
(Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)