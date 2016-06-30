BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
June 29 Moody's:
* Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative
* Moody's On Singapore - Expect rising risks to the banks' asset quality and profitability
* Moody's On Singapore - Growth will be adversely affected by slowing domestic manufacturing sector, weaker economic activity in Greater China, Malaysia
* Moody's - Negative outlook on Singapore's banking system over next 12-18 months reflects weaker operating conditions for the banks
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank expects former board members to pay substantial sums for their role in misconduct that threw Germany's flagship lender into turmoil, supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Thursday.