BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
June 30 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Buys property in Uppsala, Sweden
* Deal takes form of company acquisition based on underlying property value of 150 million Swedish crowns ($17.71 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4694 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank expects former board members to pay substantial sums for their role in misconduct that threw Germany's flagship lender into turmoil, supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Thursday.