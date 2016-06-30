BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Argen X Bv :
* Announces initial results from phase 1 multiple ascending dose (mad) study of ARGX-113 in healthy volunteers
* Data show potent reduction of IGG levels of up to 85 pct and a favorable safety and tolerability profile
* Phase 2 trial in myasthenia gravis expected to begin by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.