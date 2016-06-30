June 30 Argen X Bv :

* Announces initial results from phase 1 multiple ascending dose (mad) study of ARGX-113 in healthy volunteers

* Data show potent reduction of IGG levels of up to 85 pct and a favorable safety and tolerability profile

* Phase 2 trial in myasthenia gravis expected to begin by end of 2016