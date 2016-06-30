June 30 Nation Media Group :

* Announces rationalisation of its broadcasting division

* Says will consolidate its two television stations into one multi-lingual station under its flagship brand NTV

* Says reorganisation will result in reduction of workforce trough job redundancies

* Says to scale down its traditional radio business in Kenya and Rwanda

* Says rationalisation steps effective as of June 30, 2016