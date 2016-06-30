Hotel de Crillon banks on recovery in Paris pulling power
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp
June 30 Poxel SA :
* Poxel announces patient enrollment completed for Imeglimin Phase 2b clinical trial in type 2 diabetes in Japan
* Primary endpoint of trial is efficacy measured by change in glycated haemoglobin HbA1c concentrations
* On track to report Phase 2b results during first half of next year
* Poxel expects the Phase 3 development program to be in position to be initiated during second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp
LONDON, May 18 European shares dropped in early deals on Thursday as political upheaval in Washington D.C. continued to weigh, though deal-making activity and earnings updates kept the region's outperformance against global peers intact.