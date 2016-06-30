June 30 Poxel SA :

* Poxel announces patient enrollment completed for Imeglimin Phase 2b clinical trial in type 2 diabetes in Japan

* Primary endpoint of trial is efficacy measured by change in glycated haemoglobin HbA1c concentrations

* On track to report Phase 2b results during first half of next year

* Poxel expects the Phase 3 development program to be in position to be initiated during second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)