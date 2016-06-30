BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Mereo Biopharma Group Plc :
* Mereo's bps-804 granted EU orphan drug status for osteogenesis imperfecta
* Intends to initiate a potential registration trial of BPS-804 in the second half of 2016
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.