June 30 Wallenstam AB :

* Says has in Q2, apart form already announced transactions, sold and vacated five properties with agreed property value of 513 million Swedish crowns ($60.51 million)

* Says deals were completed at combined property value of just over 20 percent above latest valuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4776 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)