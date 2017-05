June 29 BB&T Corp :

* BB&T announces federal reserve's response to its CCAR capital plan

* Board of governors of federal reserve system accepted its capital plan

* Capital actions include a recommendation to increase quarterly dividend $0.02 to $0.30

* Says capital distributions of up to $640 million in share repurchase transactions beginning in Q3 of 2016