June 29 Regions Financial Corp
* Regions Financial Corp announces CCAR results
* Federal Reserve indicated it does not object to company's
capital plan and proposed capital actions for Q3 of 2016
* Regions may undertake as outlined in its capital plan
include repurchase of up to $640 million in common shares
* Continuing $0.065 quarterly common stock dividend which
Regions' board of directors approved in May
* Capital plan also provides potential for a dividend
increase beginning in Q2 of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)