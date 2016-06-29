June 29 American Express Co
* American Express plans to increase quarterly dividend by
10 percent and buy back up to $3.3 billion of common shares
through q2 2017
* Plan included: increasing company's quarterly dividend to
32 cents per share beginning with Q3 2016
* Board of governors of federal reserve system did not
object to its capital plan submitted on april 5, 2016
* Plan enables the co to repurchase up to $4.4 billion of
common shares in 2016 and up to an additional $1.7 billion in
first half of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)