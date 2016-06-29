June 29 Comerica Inc :

* Comerica announces results of Federal Reserve's review of 2016 capital plan

* Plan includes equity repurchases of up to $440 million board to consider an increase to quarterly dividend in July

* Federal Reserve did not object to capital plan includes equity repurchases of up to $440 million board

* Board to consider an increase to quarterly dividend in July

* Board will consider increasing company's quarterly dividend to $0.23 per common share, a 4.5 percent increase over current dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)