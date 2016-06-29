June 29 Comerica Inc :
* Comerica announces results of Federal Reserve's review of
2016 capital plan
* Plan includes equity repurchases of up to $440 million
board to consider an increase to quarterly dividend in July
* Board will consider increasing company's quarterly
dividend to $0.23 per common share, a 4.5 percent increase over
current dividend rate
