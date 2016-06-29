June 29 Seaspan Corp
* Seaspan acquires two newbuilding vessels and associated
17-year charters for $195.6 million
* Vessels will commence 17-year bareboat charters with MSC
Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. upon deliveries
* Seaspan will assume a total of approximately $88.1 million
in remaining instalments under shipbuilding contracts for
vessels
* Balance under Seaspan's demand loan with GCI will be
reduced by $107.5 million to fund remainder of purchase price
* Has entered into a 17-year lease financing arrangement
with an asian-based leasing company with total commitments of
approximately $168 million
* Acquisition, related financing expected to be accretive to
Seaspan's earnings per share and distributable cash flow once
vessels are delivered
* Two vessels are sister ships to three vessels seaspan has
scheduled for delivery in 2017 and chartered to MSC
