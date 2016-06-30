BRIEF- Japan Exchange Group completes share repurchase
* Says it repurchased 1.6 million shares at the price of 2.65 billion yen in total during period from May 1 to May 18
June 29 Fitch:
* Fitch: overcapacity weighs on china bank operating environment
* Fitch - Over-Capacity and over-leverage remain significant challenges for Chinese steel industry
* Fitch - Expects steel sector to continue relying on commercial paper refinancing
* Fitch - High levels of indebtedness in industrial sectors facing overcapacity will weighs negatively on operating environment for Chinese banks
* March quarter net profit 57.5 million rupees versus profit 20.3 million rupees year ago