BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
June 30 Royal Exchange Plc :
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 group profit before tax of 227.5 million naira versus 50.7 million naira year ago
* Qtrly group net premium income of 2.83 billion naira versus 2.18 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/299sEv1 Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank expects former board members to pay substantial sums for their role in misconduct that threw Germany's flagship lender into turmoil, supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Thursday.