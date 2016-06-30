BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Kiadis Pharma's orphan drug designation for ATIR101 further expanded to include treatment in a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
* Announces that its lead product, ATIR101, has been granted an expansion to its existing orphan drug designation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.