BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Genovis AB :
* Genovis and Promega have reached agreement in patent dispute
* Parties enter into royalty-based global licensing agreement regarding the patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.