BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Orexo Ab
* signs license agreement with Mundipharma, which obtains ex-us global rights to Zubsolv
* under terms of agreement Orexo receives an upfront payment of 7 million euros
* Orexo is also entitled to receive further milestone payments and up to low double digit royalties on future net sales. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.