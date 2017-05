June 30 Victoria Park AB :

* Acquires 600 apartments in Nyköping for over 420 million Swedish crowns ($49.55 million)

* Sells property Tuppen 15 in Limhamn for underlying property value of 272 million crowns

* Expects sale of Tuppen to result in pre-tax profit of about 12 million crowns, 34 million crowns after tax ($1 = 8.4759 Swedish crowns)