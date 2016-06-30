June 30 Freedom Property Fund Ltd
* Is not yet in a position to distribute provisional annual
financial statements in respect of its financial year ended 28
February 2016
* Delay in distribution of provisional results is consequent
to unavailability of certain information relating to period
under review
* Anticipates being in a position to release provisional
results within a reasonable period of information being received
* At which time board will request a lifting of suspension
of trading in company's securities from JSE
* Trading in securities of company will be suspended by JSE
limited ( "JSE") with effect from commencement of market
tomorrow, Friday, 1 July 2016
