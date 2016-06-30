BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Mithra Pharmaceuticals Sa :
* Announces that first patient has been screened for enrolment in European phase III clinical trials for its estetrol-based product candidateEstelle
* This phase III has started ahead of envisaged timing and objectives, as it was planned for H2 2016 Source text: bit.ly/294xXwB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.