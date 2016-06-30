June 30 SA's Competition Tribunal
* Approves Anheuser-Busch InBev merger with SABMiller with
attached conditions
* Conditions are for the most part similar to those proposed
by the Competition Commission in its recommendation
* Material change to condition relates to the mechanism for
the timing and mechanics of the disposal of the SABMiller
interest in Distell
* Material changes to the conditions relate to access rights
of rivals to fridge space supplied to outlets by the merged firm
* Tribunal will be providing reasons for its approval in due
course
* Materail changes also relate to supply conditions of input
suppliers, particularly in respect of barley farmers
* Evergreen restriction on merger related retrenchments
whilst retained has been clarified
* Materail changes also relate to provision relating to an
employee share scheme known as Zenzele that has been removed at
the request of both parties
* Material changes to the access of competitors to metal
bottle crowns supplied by the SABMiller controlled entity Coleus
packing
* Provision on merger related retrenchments shifts burden to
employee after a period of 5 year, of proving that retrenchment
is result of merger
