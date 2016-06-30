3i reports 36 pct rise in total return, recommends higher dividend
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
June 30 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa
* Clearance decision in south africa
* Anheuser-Busch InBev welcomes clearance decision in South Africa for proposed combination with SABMiller
* Confirms that AB InBev is well on track to close combination in second half of 2016
* Competition Tribunal's approval represents conclusion of merger approval process in South Africa
* AB InBev has now obtained approval in 16 jurisdictions
* In remaining jurisdictions where regulatory clearance is still pending, AB InBev will continue to engage proactively with relevant authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 30.2 million versus EGP 42.2 million year ago