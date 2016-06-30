BRIEF-U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
* U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
June 30 Inmarsat Plc :
* Inmarsat's swiftbroadband-safety (sb-s) service has been selected by Airbus as a cockpit communications solution for its A320 and A330 aircraft families Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees