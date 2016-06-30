BRIEF-OEX sees FY 2017 net profit of 15.8 mln zlotys
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Jays AB :
* Q4 2015/16 revenue 14.0 million Swedish crowns ($1.65 million) versus 8.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2015/16 EBITA loss 4.8 million crowns versus loss 3.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4779 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.