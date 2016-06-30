BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Elexxion AG :
* Forecast 2016: sales increase to 2.16 million euros ($2.40 million) and net loss of 320,000 euros expected
* FY revenue increase by 6 percent to 1.817 million euros (2014: 1.715 million euros)
* FY EBIT improved to minus 527,000 euros (2014: minus 625,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.