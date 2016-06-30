June 30 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Wins over 100 million euro ($111.09 million) contractor agreement for expansion of centre
of Tapiola
* Contract will increase value of SRV's order backlog to about 2 billion euros
* In Ainoa's third and final construction phase, new business building will be built in
central Tapiola, complemented by two new blocks of Kirjokansi flats
* SRV is also in charge of Merituulentie's connecting bus terminal under Ainoa shopping
centre
