BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Medistim ASA :
* Medistim's technology has achieved reimbursement in Japan
* Valid from April 1, 2016, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan approved a reimbursement of YEN 25,000 [EUR 225] when blood flow of the graft is controlled, using either transit time flow measurement or high-resolution epicardial ultrasonography intraoperatively
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.