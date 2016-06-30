BRIEF-Berendsen says Elis' revised proposal significantly undervalues co
* Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017
June 30 City Office Reit Inc
* City Office Reit to acquire $76 million of office properties in Florida
* Acquired Carillon Point In Tampa, Florida for a purchase price of $26.3 million
* Entered into a purchase and sale agreement for Research Park Collection In Orlando, Florida for $49.8 million
* Acquisitions are anticipated to generate an initial fy cash net operating income yield of approximately 8.3% based on purchase price
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, sending its shares higher.