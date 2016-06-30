June 30 City Office Reit Inc

* City Office Reit to acquire $76 million of office properties in Florida

* Acquired Carillon Point In Tampa, Florida for a purchase price of $26.3 million

* Entered into a purchase and sale agreement for Research Park Collection In Orlando, Florida for $49.8 million

* Acquisitions are anticipated to generate an initial fy cash net operating income yield of approximately 8.3% based on purchase price