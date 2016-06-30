June 30 Harboes Bryggeri A/S :

* FY net sales 1.38 billion Danish crowns ($206.69 million) versus 1.37 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA up 17.8 pct at 152.5 million crowns

* Says improvement in earnings is satisfactory

* Says earnings are up thanks to positive development in business, including increased sales of specialty products and sale of group's own brands, which contributed with good margins

* Sees 2016/17 result before tax at 65 million - 75 million crowns

* Sees 2016/17 EBITDA of about 160 million - 170 million crowns

* Proposes FY dividend of 2.00 crowns per share