BRIEF-Kakaku.com to retire 1.45 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.45 percent stake of shares on May 31
June 30 Temenos Group AG :
* Announces a partnership agreement with Aspire Systems Source text - bit.ly/294tJkq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 18 European Union antitrust regulators fined Facebook 110 million euros ($122 million) on Thursday for giving misleading information during a vetting of its deal to acquire messaging service WhatsApp in 2014.