June 30 BVT SA :

* Buys a debt portfolio of the total nominal value of over 1.9 million zlotys ($476,800) from a telecommunication operator

* Acquires two debt portfolios of the total nominal value of over 2.0 million zlotys from the public transport field ($1 = 3.9845 zlotys)